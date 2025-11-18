Porsha Williams’ Attorney Alleges Housewife Was Berated By An ‘Irate & Unhinged’ Passenger On Post-BravoCon Flight

Porsha Williams was involved in an incident on her way home from BravoCon, and the Internet is abuzz about it, especially now that her attorney is alleging that the housewife was targeted by an “irate and unhinged” passenger.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly escorted off a Delta Airlines flight on Sunday, Nov. 16.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the reality star can be seen walking out of the gate behind the officer, happily greeting fans who recognized her. According to the outlet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of Atlanta is now investigating the incident, which is said to have involved Porsha and another passenger.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” a spokesperson for FBI Atlanta told TMZ. “We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A rep for Delta went on to confirm to the outlet that two passengers were involved, and that the flight continued and landed in Atlanta as scheduled.

In a statement, Porsha’s attorney told TMZ that the housewife will be absolved of any wrongdoing as she was the victim of a verbal assault “without provocation.”

The attorney added that the aggressor in the situation will likely be charged.

“Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation,” said the attorney ot the outlet. “The passenger then proceeded to make false allegations that were in direct conflict with observations from several eyewitnesses. eral authorities are required to conduct an investigation involving all parties to determine what, if any, offenses occurred. Ms. Williams has every intention of cooperating with law enforcement to whatever extent necessary, and remains confident that the passenger will be charged.”

This news comes after Williams appeared at BravoCon in Las Vegas last week. She doesn’t seem too fazed by what happened on the flight, taking to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the three-day weekend at Caesars Forum, calling it “the ultimate mash up” and the “best kind of reunion.”

That same day, Porsha opened up about her mental health in an Instagram video, questioning if she would ever feel like herself again amid life’s ups and downs.

“Keep pushing! I thank God everyday that i’m in my right mind and not only haven’t lost myself but i’ve found & appropriate a better me,” she started in her caption. “Leaving BravoCon i’m filled with all the love and warmth and support from our beautiful fans. The reality star continued: “I just wanna extend a thank you from the bottom of my heart for not only your prayers but for being with me on this journey call life. I love me again & I love you all! Thank you mommy for being my back bone #RawRealLife No more survival mode we will thrive!! We are kicking depressions ass !! #Grateful #MentalhealthMatters.”

