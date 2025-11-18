Listen Live
Cardi’s Fears, Diggs’ Lawsuit, Boosie’s Delay, Karen’s Return

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Fears, Diggs’ Lawsuit, Boosie’s Delay, Karen’s Return

Cardi B fears for her safety, Stefon Diggs files a defamation lawsuit, Boosie’s sentencing delayed, and Karen Huger returns.

Published on November 18, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama between Cardi B and Offset has taken a serious turn. Over the weekend, Offset posted on Instagram claiming Cardi B’s new baby with Stefon Diggs is legally his under Georgia law since they are still married. Cardi did not find it amusing and took to social media to express genuine fear for her safety, stating she is concerned about Offset’s “unhealthy obsession” with her and that the situation has become a “nightmare.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Cardi’s man, Stefon Diggs, is caught in his own legal battle. The Patriots wide receiver has filed a libel lawsuit against a social media personality, Christopher Blake Griffith, who accused Diggs of drugging and sexually assaulting him. Diggs is seeking damages and attorney fees for the personal and professional harm these allegations have caused.

In other legal news, rapper Lil Boosie’s federal gun possession sentencing has been delayed. Originally set for November 21st, his court date has been pushed to January 9th, giving him more time as rumors swirl that he is hoping for a presidential pardon.

Finally, the Grand Dame is back! Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is breaking her silence for the first time since serving six months in prison for a DUI. At BravoCon, Andy Cohen shared a sneak peek of her emotional return. Fans will have to wait until the Season 10 reunion for the full interview, but it is clear that Potomac isn’t the same without its queen.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Fears, Diggs’ Lawsuit, Boosie’s Delay, Karen’s Return was originally published on kysdc.com

