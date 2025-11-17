Listen Live
Jake Paul Set To Face Heavyweight Icon Anthony Joshua In Dece..

Jake Paul Set To Face Heavyweight Icon Anthony Joshua In December Showdown

Jake Paul is set to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional boxing match on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Published on November 17, 2025

Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, is set to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional boxing match on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The eight-round bout, which will be streamed live on Netflix, marks a significant leap in competition for Paul, who has primarily fought MMA fighters and retired boxers.

RELATED | Mike Tyson Goes The Distance Vs Jake Paul In Netflix Boxing Showdown, Tyson Gets His Flowers

This fight comes after Paul’s originally scheduled exhibition match against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canceled due to domestic violence allegations against Davis.

Instead, Paul will now face Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, in a sanctioned heavyweight bout.

The fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves, standard for heavyweight matches.

Paul, with a record of 12-1 (7 KOs), has been vocal about his ambitions, stating:

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.”

However, Joshua, with a record of 28-4 (25 KOs), remains a formidable opponent despite recent setbacks, including a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

With Joshua calling it a “mega show” and Paul framing it as a chance to prove his critics wrong.

Whether Paul can hold his own against a seasoned heavyweight like Joshua remains to be seen, but the event promises to be a spectacle.

