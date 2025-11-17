Ciara x Diva Pay It Forward

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Tune in with Dominique Da Diva at 3 pm during Questions for the Culture for a chance to win $100 for Thanksgiving and another $100 to Pay It Forward to someone in need!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. “The Ciara Pay It Forward” (the “Promotion”) is open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. The Promotion ends on Friday, November 21, 2025. Subject to Official Rules

