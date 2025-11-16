Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

Hottie U, you know!

The Mecca Howard University continued its storied Homecoming tradition with another star-studded spectacle bustling with BIG BISON ENERGY, eye-catching fashions, and (arguably) the baddest alumni you’ll see on an HBCU campus.

Founded in 1867, the private research university serves over 14,000 students with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus Black Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, the prestigious institution was recognized by Forbes as the #1 HBCU in the nation, according to its 2026 America’s Top Colleges rankings.

The annual list showcases 500 colleges “that produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.”

With a legacy steeped in excellence, it’s no surprise that billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $80 million to the university, marking one of the largest single donations in the school’s 158-year history.

“This historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation,” said Howard interim President and President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick about the monumental gift in a statement.

Notable HU alumni include Kamala Harris, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, Lance Gross, and many more.

