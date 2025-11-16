Listen Live
Howard Hotties Who Turned Heads At Homecoming 2025

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

Howard Hotties who stunned at this year's star-studded Homecoming in D.C.

Published on November 16, 2025

1 of 38

Hottie U, you know!

Howard University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @laniluvyy

The Mecca Howard University continued its storied Homecoming tradition with another star-studded spectacle bustling with BIG BISON ENERGY, eye-catching fashions, and (arguably) the baddest alumni you’ll see on an HBCU campus.

Founded in 1867, the private research university serves over 14,000 students with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus Black Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, the prestigious institution was recognized by Forbes as the #1 HBCU in the nation, according to its 2026 America’s Top Colleges rankings.

The annual list showcases 500 colleges “that produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.”

With a legacy steeped in excellence, it’s no surprise that billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $80 million to the university, marking one of the largest single donations in the school’s 158-year history.

“This historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation,” said Howard interim President and President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick about the monumental gift in a statement.

Notable HU alumni include Kamala Harris, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, Lance Gross, and many more.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties who stunned at Homecoming on the flip.

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQX4gHcgQFN/

