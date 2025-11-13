Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Sentence Reduction & D’Angelo’s Legacy

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Big news from behind the walls of Fort Dix, where Diddy has officially entered the prison’s residential drug abuse program. This is a significant move for the music mogul as he serves the remainder of his sentence. By being accepted into this treatment program, Diddy could potentially reduce his prison time by up to one year. This also serves to counteract recent rumors that he was caught drinking alcohol while incarcerated. It seems he’s focused on making positive changes and working towards an earlier release.

In other music news, the legacy of a soul icon may continue to live on. According to Questlove, the beloved singer D’Angelo left behind a treasure trove of unreleased music before his tragic passing last month. This revelation has sparked conversations among fans about the possibility of a posthumous album. Questlove has suggested that fans will soon get to hear some of the material D’Angelo was working on. This often brings up mixed feelings in the music world. While the chance to hear new music from a legend is exciting, the hope is always that any posthumous release is handled with care and truly honors the artist’s original vision. We will have to wait and see what comes from this collection of unheard tracks.

