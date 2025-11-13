Wale Says The New Commanders Stadium Should By Named After Martin Luther King

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Wale’s visit to 92Q took a comedic turn when the conversation shifted from music to politics, specifically Donald Trump’s unexpected suggestion that Washington’s NFL team name its future stadium after him. Persia Nicole brought up the viral moment, and Wale didn’t hesitate to shut it down.

“What? Not that,” he said instantly, shaking his head. When asked what would make sense as a new name, Wale offered an idea rooted in community and culture rather than controversy. “MLK Stadium. Let’s do it. Let’s get crazy with it.”

The rapper doubled down on why a Trump-named stadium would never fly. “You think about the idea, then you think about the repercussions, and it’s the same thought,” he joked. “They’re going to start protesting outside that.”

Wale also touched on how politics exposes people’s real views, saying that a Trump stadium would “show colors fast,” even among people you grew up with. “We already got enough going on. Everything’s a lot,” he said, tying the moment back to his album theme.

While the interview was full of laughs, Wale’s stance was firm: naming a stadium after Trump isn’t happening, not on his watch, not in D.C.

Check out the moment below:

Check out his full interview with Persia Nicole!