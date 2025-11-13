Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Wale Rejects Trump Stadium Idea in Candid 92Q Interview

Wale Says The New Commanders Stadium Should By Named After Martin Luther King

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Wale’s visit to 92Q took a comedic turn when the conversation shifted from music to politics, specifically Donald Trump’s unexpected suggestion that Washington’s NFL team name its future stadium after him. Persia Nicole brought up the viral moment, and Wale didn’t hesitate to shut it down.

“What? Not that,” he said instantly, shaking his head. When asked what would make sense as a new name, Wale offered an idea rooted in community and culture rather than controversy. “MLK Stadium. Let’s do it. Let’s get crazy with it.”

The rapper doubled down on why a Trump-named stadium would never fly. “You think about the idea, then you think about the repercussions, and it’s the same thought,” he joked. “They’re going to start protesting outside that.”

Wale also touched on how politics exposes people’s real views, saying that a Trump stadium would “show colors fast,” even among people you grew up with. “We already got enough going on. Everything’s a lot,” he said, tying the moment back to his album theme.

While the interview was full of laughs, Wale’s stance was firm: naming a stadium after Trump isn’t happening, not on his watch, not in D.C.

Check out the moment below:

Check out his full interview with Persia Nicole!

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
332 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Chicago Bears v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Lamar Jackson Expected To Return For Ravens/Dolphins Matchup

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official
Rap Attack

Phil Ade Brings Bars And Brilliance To Rap Attack Official

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close