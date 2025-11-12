Listen Live
Senate Deal to End Shutdown, House Vote Wednesday

Senate passes deal to end historic shutdown, Trump supports it, and House vote on the measure is set for Wednesday.

Published on November 12, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

After 42 long days, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for the historic government shutdown. The Senate has passed a deal to temporarily end the shutdown, and it now heads to the House for a critical vote expected on Wednesday.

The deal, which has received support from the president, would reopen the government and keep it funded until January 30th. This provides a short-term solution to get federal workers back on the job and essential services running again. However, the outcome is far from certain, as House Democrats are reportedly expected to vote against the measure. The House was last in session on September 19th, when they initially passed a bill to fund the government, but this new deal has different components that are causing hesitation.

This historic shutdown has stretched on for weeks, creating significant hardship for federal employees and their families across the DMV. Many are struggling with rising healthcare costs and financial uncertainty. As we await the results of the House vote, it’s a good time to take care of necessary appointments. If you have health insurance, consider scheduling those checkups, dental visits, and eye exams now while you can.

The situation remains fluid, and the community is feeling the strain of the political gridlock. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops. In the meantime, you can find a list of resources for those affected by the shutdown on our station website.

Senate Deal to End Shutdown, House Vote Wednesday was originally published on kysdc.com

