Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown

Published on November 10, 2025

Washington DC in the fall
Source: WLDavies / Getty

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown, which has disrupted federal operations and delayed paychecks for workers.

The deal includes a “minibus” funding package for certain departments, such as Agriculture, through the next fiscal year, and a continuing resolution to fund the rest of the government at current levels until January 30.

The agreement also fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 2026, addressing a key sticking point.

However, it does not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, a major Democratic priority, though a Senate vote on the issue is promised by mid-December.

The proposal, which has support from Senate leaders and the White House, still requires approval from the House and President Trump.

While some Democrats have expressed frustration over the lack of ACA funding, others see the deal as a necessary step to reopen the government.

Voting could begin as early as Sunday night, but final passage may take days.

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown was originally published on wibc.com

White House with ominous clouds
Baltimore City Hall
