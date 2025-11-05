Listen Live
9 Dead, 11 Injured As UPS Plane Crashed In Louisville

Published on November 4, 2025

US-AVIATION-ACCIDENT-UPS
Source: LEANDRO LOZADA / Getty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday after it took off and was on its way to Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky,” the FAA said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and other emergencies agencies say the plane caught fire, with live aerial footage showing the red-orange glow of flames spreading across the ground near the airport perimeter, where black smoke rose into the sky.

At least seven people have died and 11 were injured, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, warning the numbers could climb as the investigation continues.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

9 Dead, 11 Injured As UPS Plane Crashed In Louisville was originally published on wibc.com

