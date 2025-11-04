Words, Wings & Wine: Baltimore Poetry Showcase Makes Ticketmaster History

The Quicksilva Morning Show on Digital recently caught up with Tyce, the founder of Words, Wings & Wine, a cultural experience that blends art, poetry, food, and fellowship, and it’s officially making history. The event is now the first-ever Baltimore poetry showcase to be hosted on Ticketmaster, marking a major milestone for the city’s creative scene.

“We’re currently at about 450 tickets sold, and our goal is 700,” Tyce shared with host Chey Parker. “We’re close! Very close.”

Founded in 2019, Words, Wings & Wine started from humble beginnings. Tyce began performing poetry in 2018 and soon after launched his own show series, initially held every Wednesday before evolving into its now-popular First Fridays format. What began as a small gathering rooted in his love for poetry and the arts has blossomed into one of Baltimore’s most beloved showcases for local talent — featuring poets, comedians, lyricists, and even live visual painters whose work is raffled off during the event.

“This really came from God saving my life,” Tice said. “Poetry wasn’t supposed to be my end-all, be-all.”

As for the menu? “We’ve got at least five different wing options and 12 flavors of wine,” Tyce teased. “It’s all about options and vibes.”

Guests are encouraged to “dress fly and be camera-ready,” as the monthly recaps showcase the energy and creativity of each event.

