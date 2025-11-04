Listen Live
Entertainment

Words, Wings & Wine: Baltimore Poetry Showcase Makes History

Words, Wings & Wine: Baltimore Poetry Showcase Makes Ticketmaster History

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The Quicksilva Morning Show on Digital recently caught up with Tyce, the founder of Words, Wings & Wine, a cultural experience that blends art, poetry, food, and fellowship, and it’s officially making history. The event is now the first-ever Baltimore poetry showcase to be hosted on Ticketmaster, marking a major milestone for the city’s creative scene.

“We’re currently at about 450 tickets sold, and our goal is 700,” Tyce shared with host Chey Parker. “We’re close! Very close.”

Founded in 2019, Words, Wings & Wine started from humble beginnings. Tyce began performing poetry in 2018 and soon after launched his own show series, initially held every Wednesday before evolving into its now-popular First Fridays format. What began as a small gathering rooted in his love for poetry and the arts has blossomed into one of Baltimore’s most beloved showcases for local talent — featuring poets, comedians, lyricists, and even live visual painters whose work is raffled off during the event.

“This really came from God saving my life,” Tice said. “Poetry wasn’t supposed to be my end-all, be-all.”

As for the menu? “We’ve got at least five different wing options and 12 flavors of wine,” Tyce teased. “It’s all about options and vibes.”

Guests are encouraged to “dress fly and be camera-ready,” as the monthly recaps showcase the energy and creativity of each event.

Follow @wordswingsandwine on all social media platforms or click here for details. Check out the full interview below!

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

White House with ominous clouds
320 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Governor Wes Moore
Persia's Picks

Gov. Moore Declares State of Emergency

Waterfront Cityscape with Boats and Reflections,United States,USA
Local

Body Recovered From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Sunday Morning

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Philadelphia Exteriors And Landmarks
Local

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026

Baltimore City Hall
275 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close