NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

NLE Choppa is on NBA YoungBoy’s head top, and now he took it to another level.

Recently, fans spotted a billboard in YB’s hometown of Baton Rouge for Choppa’s newest song, “KO”. This record was a direct shot by the Memphis rapper, making it clear he doesn’t rock with YoungBoy. The billboard shows NLE holding a fake head resembling NBA YoungBoy.

Gloves completely off.

Throughout the last 5 years, the Shotta Flow rapper has sent indirect shots at YB, but “KO” was crystal clear. Coming for his character in the diss saying, “You poison the youth, nothin’ positive you do. You the reason n*ggas beating b*tches thinking that it’s cute.” The diss track flips a classic diss track, “Hit Em’ Up” by Tupac. In the music video, he also randomly pays homage to Michael Jackson & Mike Tyson in multiple scenes. NBA YoungBoy has not yet responded to NLE The Great’s diss track.

In fact, the beef between both rappers has seemed to be one-sided from the very beginning. As YB never seems to address Choppa’s subtle disses in the past. Even after King Von’s tragic passing after a dispute between YB’s affiliates, Quando Rondo & Lil Tum, Choppa made sure to make it clear he was team OTF. Before that, NLE seemed to have fallen back and even made a song titled, “Free Youngboy” in 2024.





