Angela Bassett Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining American Horror Story

Published on November 3, 2025

Angela Bassett Shares Her Thoughts on Ariana Grande Joining ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Ariana Grande is officially joining the world of American Horror Story, and one of the show’s most beloved alumni is giving her stamp of approval.

On October 31, it was announced that the pop superstar would be part of the cast for the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.

The reveal came via the show’s official Instagram page, sending fans into a frenzy as they speculated about her role and the season’s potential plotline.

This will mark Grande’s second collaboration within Ryan Murphy’s universe — her first being Scream Queens in 2015.

While few details about the new season have been released, many fans believe it could revisit the witchcraft-centered Coven storyline, which remains one of the franchise’s most popular eras.

During a red-carpet appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 1, actress Angela Bassett — who famously portrayed voodoo queen Marie Laveau in Coven — spoke with Variety about Grande joining the cast.

“Ariana has been at it for quite a while,” Bassett said. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her — she’s a delightful human being.

I think she’ll be just fine. She’s a hard worker, obviously. Very talented. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Bassett’s comments quickly spread across social media, with fans excited about the possibility of seeing both women share the screen if Bassett returns for the rumored final season.

Alongside Bassett, AHS Season 13 is expected to feature returning stars including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, and Evan Peters, along with franchise newcomers.

Meanwhile, Grande’s 2026 calendar is stacked.

She recently wrapped filming for Focker In-Law and is preparing for the premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 21. She’s also gearing up for her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first tour in seven years.

RELATED: Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens?

Angela Bassett Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining American Horror Story was originally published on hot1009.com

