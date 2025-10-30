Maryland Uses Emergency Funds to Sustain SNAP Benefits

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

As the federal government shutdown continues into its 30th day, Maryland leaders are stepping up to support residents. Governor Wes Moore has officially declared a state of emergency, a move that allows the state to deploy funds to keep SNAP benefits going for families in need. This action comes in response to the federal government’s refusal to deploy available emergency funding for the program, leaving millions of Americans in limbo.

The shutdown has created immense uncertainty, especially with reports that the administration has actively hidden the fact that there are sufficient funds to continue the SNAP program uninterrupted. While Virginia took similar emergency measures last week, Maryland’s declaration ensures that vital food assistance will not be cut off for its residents during this critical time.

In addition to the state’s efforts, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has announced a $4.6 million support package for city residents impacted by the shutdown. This local funding will provide crucial assistance with rent, food, and childcare costs. A significant portion, $1.7 million, is allocated specifically for food assistance, which will be distributed through partners like the Maryland Food Bank and other local organizations. This move aims to provide a safety net for federal employees, contractors, and all families feeling the economic pressure of the shutdown, ensuring that our community stands together.

