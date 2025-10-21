Listen Live
News

Trump Admin's Focus On Fertility Is All About Social Control

The Trump Admin’s Focus On Fertility Is All About Social Control

The Trump administration has passed policies this year that represent a concerning trend toward pronatalism.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The Trump administration’s focus on fertility issues and people having babies has little to do with family and everything to do with social control. Policies passed this year are anything but pro-family and represent a concerning trend toward pronatalism. 

Making IVF more affordable alone isn’t an issue. People should be able to have families on their own terms and of their own design. But it’s yet another false crisis created by the administration to justify its racist, anti-immigration, white nationalist agenda. 

As previously reported by NewsOne, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. even claimed that low fertility rates were a “national security issue.” Calling birth rates a matter of national security is code language for white people being scared they will be outnumbered. 

The National Women’s Law Center released a report this summer focusing on the government’s growing nationalism. The report also connected the dots between the Trump administration’s current policies and Project 2025. 

When rich white men get in the business of telling people they should have babies, be very concerned. From slavery to the forced sterilization programs in the 20th century, history is full of many instances of white supremacy attempting to control population and destiny. 

Instead of policies like those advanced by Kennedy and Trump, the full weight and force of the federal government, and by extension our tax dollars, should resource families and communities working to provide a better way forward. With many SNAP recipients potentially out of funds as of November 1, anyone claiming to be pro-family would be working to make sure they had food access. 

Leadership should be questioned if they claim to be pro-family but sit by while ACA subsidies expire, making health insurance unaffordable for millions. There are a lot of things we need to pay attention to right now. But these policies coming out of the White House and what they’re choosing to emphasize need to stay top of mind. 

The right to have a baby or not, and by extension lead a family, should be pursued without government intervention. Black families and communities have never done well when the government decides whether or not we get to exist. 

SEE ALSO: 

When The Last North Star Sets: The Life And Legacy Of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy

RFK Jr. Remarks At IVF Presser Suggest Sinister Policy Trend

SEE ALSO

The Trump Admin’s Focus On Fertility Is All About Social Control  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close