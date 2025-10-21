Trump Nominee Says MLK Holiday ‘Should Be Tossed Into 7th Circle Of Hell,’ Among Other Racist Remarks In Group Chat

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

At this point, there’s no challenge in trying to find ways to tie the MAGA world to racism and Nazism. We’re not exactly talking about a needle in a haystack here; it’s more like a stack of needles you might occasionally find a sliver of hay in. Linking sugar intake to diabetes was more of a challenge.

We’re not even a full week removed from the group chat that broke the internet and exposed Young Republican groups across the country for being the rabid bands of bigots that they are. Now, according to Politico, the same publication that first reported on the Young Republicans’ virtual Klan cookout invite, another racist right-winger has been exposed in another Republican group chat—and, wouldn’t you know it, he’s a Trump nominee.

Meet Paul Ingrassia, the president’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel.

Ingrassia has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23, and, assuming there are enough people left in Congress who happen to have a spine, he should be facing plenty of questions about remarks he made in a chat with about a half-dozen Republican operatives and influencers, including comments about how the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell” and about how he has “a Nazi streak.”

From Politico:

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” Ingrassia wrote in January 2024, according to the chat. “Jesus Christ,” one participant responded. Using an Italian slur for Black people, Ingrassia wrote a month earlier in the group chat seen by POLITICO: “No moulignon holidays…From kwanza [sic] to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,” then added: “Every single one needs to be eviscerated.” Politico interviewed two people in the chat and granted them anonymity after they expressed concerns about personal and professional repercussions. One retained the messages and showed the text chain in its entirety to Politico, which independently verified that the number listed on the chain belongs to Ingrassia. The person said he came forward because he wants “the government to be staffed with experienced people who are taken seriously.” The second person has since deleted the chain and didn’t recall specifics about it, but did confirm the discussions took place.

So, we have one anonymous Republican who came forward in secret because he knows his white suprema-friends might beat him up and take his lunch money if he’s publicly identified, and another who responded by putting the digital evidence in the digital shredder and pretending they never saw the thread, but definitely knows it exists.

Apparently, though, there were at least two people who were willing to call Ingrassia out in the thread.

“Paul belongs in the Hitler Youth with Ubergruppenfuhrer Steve Bannon,” one person wrote, referring to the paramilitary rank in Nazi Germany and Trump’s former White House chief strategist.

“I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it,” Ingrassia wrote in response.

To be fair, Ingrassia is only 30 years old, so in Vice President JD Vance’s eyes, he’s just a kid doing “what kids do.”

Another member of the group chat made a reference to loud and proud white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes and his show, Live From America, saying, “New LFA show coming starring Nick Fuentes & Paul Adolf Ingrassia.”

Looking at these responses again, they don’t really seem to be outright condemning Ingrassia’s bigotry, but rather, they’re making snarky Nazi references that seem to serve the purpose of distancing themselves from the white supremacist in the chat room without sounding overly snowflakey or “woke.”

The larger issue here is obvious: it’s all connected.

Ingrassia’s indignation towards MLK doesn’t sound all that different from that of the MAGA world’s new favorite martyr, Charlie Kirk, much like Kirk’s fearmongering regarding Black pilots was echoed in the Young Republicans group chat.

Hell, even one of the group chat participants who bothered to take shots at Ingrassia seemed to be far too familiar with Fuentes’ show, which reminds me, we’re talking about the same Nick Fuentes who Trump dined with at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Speaking of Trump, absolutely nobody should be surprised that, if Ingrassia is confirmed on Thursday, he won’t be the first white man added to Trump’s administration who has explicitly expressed racism.

In February, it was revealed that Darren Beattie, who Trump appointed to serve as his acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, once tweeted: “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

Beattie also praised Dr. James Watson, whom he called the “greatest living American scientist,” because Watson is the kind of “scientist” who suggests Black people were less intelligent than white people.

Of course, all of this would be terribly surprising if not for the fact that Beattie had previously been fired as a White House speechwriter during Trump’s first term for attending a gathering of white supremacists.

Look, I’ve made the point numerous times that there’s a reason the Trump administration and MAGA-fied GOP can’t seem to stop white supremacists from showing up at their rallies and running for Republican offices.

These are all the same people. Collectively, they are the needle-filled haystack.

It’s really that simple.

Trump Nominee Says MLK Holiday ‘Should Be Tossed Into 7th Circle Of Hell,’ Among Other Racist Remarks In Group Chat was originally published on newsone.com