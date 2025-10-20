Listen Live
Maryland SNAP Benefits Could End in Days as Shutdown Drags

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Published on October 20, 2025

SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families
According to reports from FOX DC, the ongoing federal government shutdown is sending shockwaves across Maryland, with officials warning that thousands of families could lose access to food assistance by early November if Congress doesn’t act soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has alerted states that federal money for the program could run out by Nov. 1. Maryland Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the concern, saying the funding freeze could impact the state’s most vulnerable residents if the shutdown continues.

SNAP, often called food stamps, provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals and families to help buy groceries. In Maryland, more than 600,000 residents rely on SNAP each month, which is about 1 in 10 people. The program brings in millions in federal dollars to local grocery stores and farmers’ markets, keeping both families and the state’s food economy afloat.

If funding stops, the effects would ripple far beyond those who use the benefits. Economists say local retailers, food banks, and community support programs would face overwhelming demand almost immediately. “This isn’t just about food access, it’s about economic stability,” said one state analyst.

Some Maryland agencies have already paused the approval of new SNAP applications while waiting for federal guidance. Advocates warn that the state’s food insecurity rate, which climbed during the pandemic, could spike again.

For now, there’s no clear timeline for a resolution. The Senate is expected to reconvene today. If lawmakers fail to reach a deal soon, Maryland families could be among the first to feel the harshest impacts when November begins.

