Listen Live
Sports

Malcolm Brogdon retires after nine NBA seasons

Former Wizards Guard Malcolm Brogdon Announces Retirement After Nine NBA Seasons

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards
Source: G Fiume / Getty

Malcolm Brogdon, the veteran guard who spent last season with the Washington Wizards, announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday after nine professional seasons.

Brogdon, 32, was set to join the New York Knicks for the upcoming campaign. However, he ultimately decided to step away from the game, citing a desire to begin a new chapter with his family and close friends. “Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career,” Brogdon said in a statement. “I have proudly given my mind, body and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards.”

Drafted 36th overall in 2016 by the Milwaukee Bucks, Brogdon quickly made his mark as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2017. His most notable accolades include winning the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics in 2023. This achievement makes him one of just two NBA players to achieve both honors alongside Mike Miller.

Brogdon’s career spanned stints in Milwaukee, Indiana, Boston, Portland and Washington. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over 29.1 minutes per game. Renowned for his efficiency, Brogdon shot 43% from three over two seasons. Unfortunately, injuries limited his role last year, when he averaged 12.7 points in 24 games with the Wizards.

RELATED: Wizards Acquire Cam Whitmore in Trade with Rockets
RELATED: Washington Wizards Select Star Texas Longhorns Guard Tre Johnson With The 6th Pick In The 2025 NBA Draft

SEE ALSO

Former Wizards Guard Malcolm Brogdon Announces Retirement After Nine NBA Seasons  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close