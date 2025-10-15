DMV Local Recap: Amazon Announces 250,000 Holiday Jobs

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on opportunities in our community.

If you or someone you know is looking for work this holiday season, Amazon has just announced a major hiring initiative. The company plans to bring on 250,000 new temporary employees to manage the expected increase in online orders. This move provides a significant number of job openings across the country as the busy shopping season approaches.

This year, Amazon is placing a special focus on America’s struggling rural communities as part of its hiring spree. The seasonal roles are designed to cover the company’s busiest period, which typically runs from now through December. This is a great opportunity for those seeking to earn extra income during the holidays.

In terms of compensation, the pay is competitive. This year’s seasonal workers can expect to earn between $17 and $28 per hour, with the average seasonal wage being around $19 an hour. For those who may be interested in longer-term employment, Amazon’s regular full-time and part-time positions average about $23 an hour and come with benefits.

While the overall number of seasonal jobs across the country is projected to be at its lowest since 2009, Amazon’s large-scale hiring aims to fill a major gap. If you’re looking for seasonal work, this could be a great chance to secure a position with a major employer. Be sure to look into the opportunities available in our area.

