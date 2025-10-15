Listen Live
Entertainment

Who’s On Your R&B Mount Rushmore? QSMS Weighs In

Published on October 15, 2025

Source: Airiel B. / R1

When it comes to R&B greatness, a few names always rise to the top, and a recent on-air debate on The Quicksilva Morning Show brought out strong opinions about who truly belongs on the genre’s Mount Rushmore.

The QSMS agreed that longevity, influence, and catalog. not just chart-topping single, define the best of all time. For the men, Usher and Chris Brown were easy choices, with both praised for blending classic R&B sensibility with modern performance flair. The third slot, however, stirred tension. Despite his deeply controversial legacy, R. Kelly was still cited for his undeniable impact on R&B’s sound, songwriting, and storytelling, a reminder of the complicated intersection between artistry and accountability.

On the women’s side, Mary J. Blige and Whitney Houston were hailed as essential voices of soul and power. Mariah Carey also made the list for her vocal range and catalog, while Anita Baker and Sade earned special mention for their timeless elegance and emotional resonance.

Ultimately, the debate underscored how R&B’s greatest artists didn’t just make hits — they defined eras, emotions, and entire generations of sound. As one host put it, “R&B is a feeling. It’s love, pain, and truth — and the best have all lived it.”

Check out the full discussion below:

