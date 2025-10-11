Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: IRS Furloughs Amid Shutdown Chaos

IRS furloughs nearly half its staff during the shutdown, leaving taxpayers concerned about the October 15th filing deadline.

Published on October 11, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on what’s happening in our community.

The ongoing government shutdown is now creating significant challenges for taxpayers, as the IRS has announced it will furlough nearly half of its staff. This move is causing widespread concern, particularly with the looming October 15th tax filing extension deadline. As federal furloughs continue, the impact on essential services is becoming more apparent.

Initially, the IRS indicated its workforce would remain on the job, funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. However, that plan was only sustainable for a short period. The agency has now updated its contingency plan, furloughing thousands of employees. This leaves a critical question for many residents: who will be there to process the incoming tax returns?

According to union representatives, while tax returns will still be arriving at the IRS, there will be a severely limited number of staff available to process them. This creates a difficult situation for taxpayers who are required to meet the deadline. It is important to note that you must still file your taxes on time, as late penalties will likely apply regardless of the agency’s internal staffing issues.

This situation highlights the broader consequences of the shutdown on everyday working people in our community. As essential government functions are gutted, the middle class often feels the brunt of the impact. While the political debates continue, it is crucial for residents to stay informed about how these decisions directly affect their finances and daily lives. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

