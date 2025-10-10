Listen Live
Plaqueboy Max Trolls Fivio Foreign Over Calling Kai Cenat Out

Plaqueboy Max gives Fivio Foreign a hard time after his recent comments about not being invited to Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3. 

Published on October 10, 2025

Source: Rob Kim/Jason Koerner / Getty

The Brooklyn rapper dropped a teaser addressing Kai not inviting him to the Mafiathon, “Kai Cenat ain’t invite me to come rap and that sh*t hurt me. What type of time is he on? I gave the city hits how they ain’t hit me for that Mafiathon? You bugging.”

The funniest part of his diss was Fivi ending it by saying, “What’s tea?”

On a recent stream, Plaqueboy Max called Fivio to press him about the Mafiathon diss track and using his name for a brand of weed. The streamer jokingly threatens to sue the rapper, “I’m about to sue your a** n*gga.” Fivi quickly denied it and said he doesn’t “sell weed”. Also addressing his comments about not being invited to Mafiathon, “I ain’t wanna go, but I felt it was only right to have me there. It’s New York City. I’m from New York.”

Max’s fans were shocked to see them on good terms. Last stream Max had with Fivio ended pretty badly. They were streaming in an Airbnb, and Max asked Foreign multiple times not to smoke in the house. His entourage, including himself, planned to still spark up in the BNB.

This led to Max kicking them out of the stream.

In Fivio Foreign fashion, guess what followed him getting kicked off the stream? A diss track. Mr.Big Drip name-dropped Plaqueboy Max in a song, saying that his government name is Max and that he is “The real Plaqueboy Max”.

Plaqueboy Max Trolls Fivio Foreign Over Calling Kai Cenat Out  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

