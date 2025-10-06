Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers

Greg Doherty / Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage offered some financial advice for WNBA players looking to secure a bigger bag that their professional career on the court is not providing.

Cambage, who last hooped professionally for the Los Angeles Sparks, has found success in other areas, specifically because of her popping OnlyFans page.

She hit paydirt with a page on the popular site where men and women pay to enjoy exclusive pics and videos, claiming she has made more with her OnlyFans page than she ever did during her career in the WNBA, bringing in over a million bucks.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the supermax in the WNBA is under $250,000. It is one of the many reasons, including her “mental health” along with other off-the-court shenanigans, that made Cambage decide to hang up her hooping sneakers.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ Sports caught up with Cambage, and she shared some advice for WNBA players looking to earn more money.

“Just be you. Stick to your personality,” Cambage said. “I feel like back in the day, there wasn’t an opportunity or a space for women to be who they are, but now, I feel like women being more girly or earning their sexuality more, and it’s fun.”

Cambage’s comments come as WNBA players look to secure a significant payday, as CBA negotiations continue to yield no positive outcomes. Players like Caitlin Clark have worn “Pay Us What You Owe Us” t-shirts during warmups, and Napheesa Collier sounds off against the league and commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Some players are still playing overseas once the season wraps, and the new Unrivaled League is quickly gaining momentum as it continues to attract star talent and an increase in revenue.

Not sure they will follow Cambage onto OnlyFans, but we wouldn’t put it past anyone.

Former WNBA Player Turned OnlyFans Model Liz Cambage Has Financial Advice For Fellow Hoopers was originally published on cassiuslife.com