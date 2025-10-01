Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Final Word, Nicki’s Boycott, Kardashians vs. Ray J, Young Thug’s Single Life

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has reached a boiling point. Cardi issued what she calls her “last response once and for all” in a scathing message addressed directly to “Onika.” In the post, Cardi alleges that Nicki is an “evil spirited woman” who uses drugs all day and is held back by her husband. Cardi urged Nicki to get help for her past trauma, claiming it’s the reason she attacks others when they are happy. Cardi finished by calling Nicki a “possessed drug addict” and stated, “I’ll see you when I see you.” In response, Nicki continued tweeting, targeting Roc Nation and calling for a boycott of several companies.

In other legal news, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are taking Ray J to court. They have filed a defamation lawsuit against him, alleging he has waged a “decades-long campaign” against them for his own personal gain. This comes weeks after Ray J was seen on a livestream claiming he was building a RICO case against the famous family. The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Looks like he might need that one wish now.

Meanwhile, Diddy faced another setback just days before his sentencing this Friday. A federal judge denied his request for a new trial or acquittal in his trafficking case. The judge stated that the government presented an “overwhelming amount of evidence.”

And finally, it seems Young Thug is officially a single man, confirming his split from Mariah the Scientist. He also mentioned he is working to repair his relationships, specifically with fellow artists Drake and Future.





