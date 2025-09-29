Taco Bell Taco Tuesday $1 Deal Is Back!

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

If you needed a reason to look forward to Tuesdays again, Taco Bell just gave you one.

The fast food favorite is bringing back its wildly popular Taco Tuesday $1 deal, letting fans grab classic tacos for just a buck. Whether you’re a die-hard taco lover or just someone looking for a cheap, delicious bite, this is a win for your taste buds and your wallet. Every Tuesday, participating Taco Bell locations are offering select tacos for just $1. That’s right , one dollar.

Typically included in the deal:

Crunchy Taco

Soft Taco

(And sometimes) special limited-time taco options

That means you can roll through the drive-thru and walk away with a full taco fix for less than the cost of your morning coffee.