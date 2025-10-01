Listen Live
Maryland Correctional Institution At Jessup To Close By Mid-2026

Published on October 1, 2025

protection in an urban environment.
Source: Alfribeiro / Getty

Governor Wes Moore announced Monday that the Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup (MCI-J) will permanently close by June 30, 2026.

Officials say the closure is expected to save Maryland taxpayers approximately $21 million annually. The move will also allow the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to expand education programs, vocational training, and re-entry services for incarcerated individuals.

“MCI-J has long outrun its facility lifespan, and we refuse to kick the can further down the road,” Gov. Moore said. “Closing this facility will save taxpayers money, reduce strain on our dedicated correctional staff, and uphold the state’s commitment to treating every Marylander, including those incarcerated, with humanity.”

Established in 1981 as an annex to the now-demolished Maryland House of Correction, MCI-J has faced ongoing infrastructure challenges. According to Moore’s office, years of underinvestment in routine and preventive maintenance have caused significant building degradation. Several housing units have been closed due to drainage problems, and overall repairs are estimated to cost around $200 million and take years to complete.

The facility has also experienced multiple reported incidents over the years, including inmate deaths and officer misconduct, adding to the urgency of the decision to close.

