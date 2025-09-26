From Hardship to the Senate: Cory McCray’s Inspiring Journey

Maryland State Senator Cory McCray is using his own life as proof that second chances can change everything. In his new book, The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life, he opens up about his journey from troubled teen to respected lawmaker, offering Baltimore a story rooted in resilience, hope, and transformation.

McCray’s youth was filled with challenges, including multiple run-ins with the juvenile justice system beginning at age 13. At one of his lowest points, during a 10-month sentence, he remembers telling his mother to “just let me go,” convinced that he was only bringing her pain. But his mother, Renee McCray, never stopped believing in him. Her words, “Corey, I’mma keep believing in you until you believe in yourself,” became a turning point.

That moment sparked a new path. Determined to help her son find stability, Renee gathered a list of apprenticeship programs across Maryland. McCray was accepted into a five-year training program with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a move he credits with saving his life. The program not only provided financial stability and career direction but also pulled him away from the streets.

Today, McCray is paying that opportunity forward. His book serves as both a memoir and a resource, highlighting the transformative power of apprenticeships for young people seeking a way out of difficult circumstances. With a foreword from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and endorsements from national leaders, the book has already landed on Amazon’s Hot New Releases list.

McCray’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the strength of a parent’s belief, and the life-changing impact of opportunity. His message is clear: your past doesn’t have to determine your future.