President Trump Declares "Golden Age" at UN

Trump addresses the UN, claiming a "golden age" for America with lower costs and record-high stock market gains.

Published on September 23, 2025

Another Ghetto Week In America: Graphic
President Trump delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and his remarks are drawing significant attention. Addressing world leaders, Trump criticized the UN, stating that the global body is not living up to its potential and claiming the United States is doing the work the UN ought to be doing.

The core of his speech focused on the American economy, which he declared is in a “golden age.” Trump asserted that his leadership is rapidly reversing what he termed an “economic calamity” inherited from the previous administration. He made bold claims, stating, “Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated.” He added that the only thing on the rise is the stock market, which he said just hit a record high.

These claims have been met with skepticism by many who are currently facing high costs for everyday necessities like gas and groceries. Trump’s portrayal of the economic landscape stands in stark contrast to the financial reality many Americans are experiencing. He presented his administration as having “fixed everything” in just a few months, a statement that has generated widespread discussion and debate across the country, including here in the DMV. As listeners try to make sense of these national headlines, many are comparing the President’s words to their own household budgets.

