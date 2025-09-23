Listen Live
Local

Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Two very fast cars on a country road
Source: fhm / Getty

Maryland drivers caught speeding by camera will soon face steeper penalties, up to $425 depending on how far over the limit they’re traveling.

The new fine structure, outlined in House Bill 182 and signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May, takes effect October 1. It applies to speed cameras along I-83 in Baltimore as well as in residential neighborhoods, school zones, and state routes across the state.

For Baltimore resident Francine Terry, stricter enforcement feels overdue. She recalled a near-crash involving her brother behind the wheel.
“We were almost in an accident, but my brother caught it just in time,” Terry said. “It left me shaken—like people are always in a hurry. That’s why I stay in the house.”

The law establishes a tiered system of fines:

  • 12–15 mph over: $40
  • 16–19 mph over: $70
  • 20–29 mph over: $120
  • 30–39 mph over: $230
  • 40+ mph over: $425

“I guess that’s certainly a deterrent for speeding,” said Baltimore resident Wayne Garrison.

But not everyone agrees. Some drivers argue the fines are excessive.
“I feel like that’s kind of annoying in a way, because that’s a lot of money,” said Loyola University student Riley Taymans.

Taymans also doubts the new penalties will stop all reckless drivers.
“Maybe for some, but I think others still aren’t really going to care,” she said.

The legislation also directs the State Highway Administration to form a group to study the effectiveness of speed monitoring in school zones. Their findings must be reported to both the governor and the General Assembly.

SEE ALSO

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close