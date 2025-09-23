From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Source: fhm / Getty

Maryland drivers caught speeding by camera will soon face steeper penalties, up to $425 depending on how far over the limit they’re traveling.

The new fine structure, outlined in House Bill 182 and signed by Gov. Wes Moore in May, takes effect October 1. It applies to speed cameras along I-83 in Baltimore as well as in residential neighborhoods, school zones, and state routes across the state.

For Baltimore resident Francine Terry, stricter enforcement feels overdue. She recalled a near-crash involving her brother behind the wheel.

“We were almost in an accident, but my brother caught it just in time,” Terry said. “It left me shaken—like people are always in a hurry. That’s why I stay in the house.”

The law establishes a tiered system of fines:

12–15 mph over: $40

$40 16–19 mph over: $70

$70 20–29 mph over: $120

$120 30–39 mph over: $230

$230 40+ mph over: $425

“I guess that’s certainly a deterrent for speeding,” said Baltimore resident Wayne Garrison.

But not everyone agrees. Some drivers argue the fines are excessive.

“I feel like that’s kind of annoying in a way, because that’s a lot of money,” said Loyola University student Riley Taymans.

Taymans also doubts the new penalties will stop all reckless drivers.

“Maybe for some, but I think others still aren’t really going to care,” she said.

The legislation also directs the State Highway Administration to form a group to study the effectiveness of speed monitoring in school zones. Their findings must be reported to both the governor and the General Assembly.

