Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday [9-23-2025]

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Judy’s Island Grill Canton

Business Description: “Bringing You The Taste Of The Islands.”

Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton

Twinkle Time Diamond Shine

Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”

Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine

IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC

Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY”

Business Website:https://www.aliveshoes.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

SEE ALSO

Buy Black Tuesday [9-23-2025]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close