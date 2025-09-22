Kamala Harris Sounds Alarm On Trump And Free Speech: ‘An Abuse Of Power’

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Former Vice President Kamala Harris tried to warn America that if Donald Trump was elected he would seek “revenge” on his adversaries, and she was right. Now, Harris is warning that America is heading toward an erosion of free speech.

Deadline points out that during a social media post, Harris didn’t mention Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension for comments made after right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk’s death, but the most famous Howard alumni noted that America is losing First Amendment rights under Trump’s second term.

“What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power,” Harris posted. “This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats.

“We cannot dare to be silent or complacent in the face of this frontal assault on free speech.

“We, the People, deserve better.”

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Harris’ posting, Thursday, was the latest from a former White House resident following Barack Obama’s comments against MAGA officials’ hypocrisy towards cancel culture and free speech.

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama wrote on X.

Harris, who appeared on Kimmel’s show, “…is about to start a nationwide book tour for her 107 Days campaign memoir that comes out next week. While declining to run for California governor next year, Harris’ public moves in the past few weeks, and the book tour, adds more fuel to whispers that she is eyeing a 2028 White House bid,” Deadline reports.

As she said on July 30: “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Kamala Harris Sounds Alarm On Trump And Free Speech: ‘An Abuse Of Power’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com