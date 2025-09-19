Listen Live
Local

DMV Local News: Lyft Tests Rider Report Card Feature

Lyft tests a feature revealing rider tips and punctuality, aiming to improve driver decisions and reduce wait times.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

If you’ve ever kept your Lyft driver waiting or skipped the tip, your habits might soon be on display. The ride-sharing company announced it is testing a new feature that gives drivers more information about potential passengers, including how often they tip and how punctual they are.

This new function is essentially a “rider report card.” It provides drivers with extra details they can use when deciding whether to accept a trip. The idea is to help them determine which rides are worth their time. If you’re a rider who is frequently late or rarely tips, drivers might be less inclined to pick you up. This transparency aims to reward punctual and generous riders while giving drivers more control over their earnings and time.

For now, the feature is being tested with a limited number of drivers. A Lyft spokesperson confirmed that the company will gather data and feedback from the community before considering a wider rollout. While riders are used to seeing a driver’s star rating and how long they’ve been driving, this change turns the tables. The company suggests this could help reduce wait times and trip prices, but local riders will have to wait and see. It’s a good reminder to be ready for your ride and consider tipping for good service, especially this weekend.

SEE ALSO

DMV Local News: Lyft Tests Rider Report Card Feature  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close