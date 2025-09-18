DMV Local News: Virginia Takes on Ticketmaster & Live Nation

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s getting harder to see your favorite artists without breaking the bank, but Virginia is taking a stand. The state has officially joined a major lawsuit against ticketing giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation, aiming to tackle the frustrating issue of sky-high ticket prices.

The lawsuit alleges that these companies are involved in illegal ticket resale practices that hurt consumers. Virginia’s Attorney General is targeting the use of bots, which are used to buy huge quantities of tickets the moment they go on sale. These tickets are then resold to fans at much higher prices. This legal action seeks to enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, a law designed to prevent this exact kind of activity and stop entities from using multiple accounts to bypass security measures.

This isn’t the first time Ticketmaster and Live Nation have faced legal challenges. They have been accused of anti-competitive practices to dominate the live entertainment industry. For many Virginians, the cost of a concert now rivals that of a vacation, and this lawsuit aims to bring fairness back to the ticket-buying process. The goal is simple: to ensure that fans have reasonable access to tickets without being exploited by bots and overpriced resales. We will be watching closely to see how this case unfolds for local concertgoers.





