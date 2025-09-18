Listen Live
Style & Fashion

The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrates Emerging Designers

The Emerge! Fashion Show Showcases Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers During NYFW

We were on the scene at the Emerge! Fashion Show where we witnessed fashion trailblazers like Ty Hunter and Brandon Blackwood honored, and upcoming designers shine on the runway

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Source:

The Emerge! Fashion Show presented a showcase of emerging Black designers for NYFW, on Tuesday night, and I had a front row seat to all the action. HelloBeautiful was a media sponsor of the event. HB Editorial Director Shamika Sanders and HB writer Lauren E. Williams spent the evening watching designers send their looks down the long runway at Lehman. I was impressed by the cohesiveness of their collections, the craftsmanship and the models who brought their garments to life.

Hosted by Raval Davis and Nick Arrington, the event started with their warm welcomes. They introduced the sponsors for the evening (and that’s when I had my time to shine).

Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood Honored

The evening kicked off with FashionBombDaily founder Claire Sulmers presenting beloved celebrity stylist Ty Hunter with the fashion trailblazer award. Hunter thanked Ms. Tina Knowles for giving him his big break in the fashion industry and welcoming him into the Knowles family. Afterwards, handbag designer Brandon Blackwood was celebrated for carving his own lane in the luxury fashion department. He thanked his mother, who was in the audience rocking one of his signature clutches.

Letwa Fashion Collection was a standout on the runway for her tailored and stylish women’s suits. Makarassi Couture and Suzette Opara brought the wow factor with head-turning gowns adorned with gems and sequins. Reality TV stare Melody Shari debuted her athleisure collection. And designs by Dear Sylf and Fort Mose 173 made powerful cultural statements.

Emerge! founder Dionne Williams ended the show thanking the attendees, honorees and production team behind the event. With 14 years in, Emerge! is doing the work to uplift upcoming designers and give our fashion trailblazers their flowers while they can smell them.

SEE ALSO

The Emerge! Fashion Show Showcases Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers During NYFW  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close