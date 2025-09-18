Listen Live
News

Body Found in D4vd’s Car ID’d As 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist D4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Police have confirmed that the body found in a car registered to music artist D4vd belongs to 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Her body was discovered on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles, after employees noticed a strong smell coming from the vehicle. The Tesla was registered to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd. He is originally from Queens, New York, and now lives in Houston, Texas.

Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 5, 2024, when she was 13 years old. She was from Lake Elsinore, California. At the time of the discovery, the medical examiner said she was wearing a tube top, black leggings, stud earrings, and a yellow bracelet. She had black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh.” Her remains were badly decomposed and not fully intact, suggesting she had been dead for a long time.

So far, police have not named any suspects in the case. They said that D4vd is cooperating with the investigation. His upcoming show in Seattle was canceled after the body was found.

Authorities have not yet shared how or when Celeste died. Newsweek reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more details, but they have not responded yet. The discovery has left many unanswered questions. The public and Celeste’s family are hoping for more information as the investigation continues.

SEE ALSO

Body Found in D4vd’s Car ID’d As 15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Candles
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close