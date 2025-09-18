Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Beyoncé & Young Thug

Cardi B confirms her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs, a suspect is arrested for stealing Beyoncé's music, and Young Thug delays his album.

Published on September 17, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get you hip to today’s biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva is here with all the dirt, and the internet sleuths were right about this one!

Cardi B has officially confirmed that she is expecting her fourth child with her man, Stefon Diggs. She gave Gayle King the exclusive on CBS, sharing how excited and powerful she feels to be creating a baby while also working so hard. And don’t think a baby will slow her down. Cardi made it clear she is ready for her tour in February. The Bronx native says tour rehearsals will start as soon as she gives birth. We love to see it!

While the Bardi Gang celebrates, the Beyhive is getting some justice. Remember back in July when someone broke into a Jeep in Atlanta and stole flash drives with unreleased Beyoncé music and Cowboy Carter tour plans? Well, they got him! Police arrested Kelvin Evans in connection with the theft. There’s no word yet on whether they recovered everything, but this was a major security breach.

Finally, if you were waiting for new music from Young Thug, you’ll have to wait a little longer. He announced that his long-awaited album, UY SCUTI, has been pushed back yet again. It was supposed to drop on September 19th but is now slated for September 26th. Let’s hope this is the last delay!



Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Beyoncé & Young Thug  was originally published on kysdc.com

92 Q

