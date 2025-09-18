Unseen Struggles: How Baltimore Is Rallying to Bring Its Missing Students Back to School

Source: R1 / Airiel B.

In the first two weeks of the school year, over 1,000 students in the Baltimore public school system were marked absent, revealing a crisis rooted in deep-seated social and economic challenges. Volunteers are working to contact families, uncovering a web of issues keeping children from their education.

Many of these students are experiencing homelessness, lacking the basic resources like uniforms, supplies, or transportation to get to school. For others, the barriers are even more complex. Parental mental health struggles, fear of bullying over their appearance, and concerns about Child Protective Services involvement prevent some parents from sending their children to class. Additionally, families of undocumented immigrants are keeping their children home out of fear of deportation, further isolating them from the educational system.

Despite these significant hurdles, there is hope. School administrators, principals, and teachers are stepping up in remarkable ways. Many are personally providing transportation for displaced students, ensuring they have the supplies they need to succeed.

This situation highlights a critical need for unified community action. While individual efforts are commendable, a collaborative approach is necessary to reach the students who need it most. By working together, we can ensure that school becomes a safe and accessible space for every child in Baltimore.

