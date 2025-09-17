What Do Kids Mean When They Say 67?

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Philadelphia is such a hot spot for culture. From fashion and food, to sizzling slang, Philly — aka, the ‘biddy’ — is one of the nations leaders in the way of life.

You may have heard the term “Six seven” followed by laughter or a double hand gesture you would use to tell someone that you’re weighing two options.

Seeing it written out on social media as “67,” implying a pronunciation of “sixty-seven,” but it’s actually being said as “six seven”; but the term flooded TikTok — the app currently shows 1.1 million related videos — and made its way into everyday text-speak and slang.

Despite its prevalence, many people don’t actually know what it means.

What Does 6-7 Mean?

The term “6 7” is just a reference to a social media meme that derived from a song made by Philadelphia artist Skrilla.

The numbers paired together virally in a sing-songy tone dates back to December 2024, when hip hop artist Skrilla released a song called “Doot Doot.” In the song, he raps, “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip).”

One TikTok user made an explainer video essentially saying that the phrase has so little meaning that it can be used in any instance, whatever make sense to the user.

“This meme goes viral,” Mr. Lindsay said. “Everybody is making edits, everybody is saying ‘six seven,’ all of these content creators are starting to put ‘six seven’ into all of their things.”

He explained that the meme eventually transcended social media, and basketball players across leagues started saying it during press conferences and during on-court interviews.

Who started the 6-7 Trend?

Taylen “TK” Kinney is a point guard in the Overtime Elite league who was known for overusing the lyric-turned-slang in interviews. More recently, fans thought he marked the end of the trend when he answered a question with “five” instead of the expected two-number combination.

This is just one of the many national trends that originated in Philadelphia.

What Do Kids Mean When They Say 67? was originally published on wrnbhd2.com