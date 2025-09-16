DMV Local Recap: Trump Orders Slavery Exhibit Removal

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

In today’s ghetto headlines, the Trump administration has taken a major step in reshaping how American history is told. Federal officials confirmed that the National Park Service has begun removing or flagging slavery-related signs, exhibits, and images at historic sites across the country, sparking widespread criticism.

This action follows an executive order from March, titled the “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” order. One of the most significant removals is the iconic 1863 photo known as “The Scorched Back,” which powerfully shows the deep scars on an enslaved man’s back, a raw depiction of slavery’s brutality.

The administration argues that this move is about restoring balance and celebrating the nation’s achievements. However, many see it as a blatant attempt to erase history. Critics argue that no matter what photos or statues are taken down, the legacy of racism is embedded in the very foundation of America. From redlining and mass incarceration to educational and healthcare gaps, the systemic issues passed down through generations cannot be hidden.

You can take down a picture, but you can’t erase the truth. The Constitution once counted Black people as three-fifths of a person. That fact, and its consequences, have shaped the America we live in today. This move may be an attempt to sleep better at night, but for many of us, it’s just another unsurprising and exhausting chapter.





