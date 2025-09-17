Listen Live
Cardi B Confirms She Is Pregnant With Fourth Baby

Published on September 17, 2025

Cardi B pregnancy reveal
It looks like Cardi B isn’t only pushing out a new album but also a new baby! There has been tons of rumors that Cardi could be pregnant and she has officially confirmed she is indeed expecting another baby, with her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Two Big Drops, One Iconic Moment! The rumors originally started swirling after Cardi B was seen out with semi loose fitting clothing and a bit of a belly poking out. Also most mamas know that pregnancy waddle, yep she had that too! This morning, Cardi was at CBS Mornings for an exclusive interview with Gayle King, she immediately received a congratulations and responded “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.” While glowing and smiling ear to Cari also added “I’m happy,” she said. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi B already has three children with her ex‑husband Offset: daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave.

