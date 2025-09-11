The Fly Fashion Doll Has Arrived: Olandria Carthen Takes Over NYFW

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) officially kicked off today (September 11), but Olandria Carthen is already making her mark on the city. The Love Island USA star has been serving back-to-back looks that have her fans gagging—and the week is only just beginning.

Nicknamed the Bama Barbie, Olandria is proving she is a life-size fashion doll with fly fits, a real-life runway attitude, and beauty that is beat to the ‘gawds. Whew—I mean, Sis let us catch our breath.

From head-to-toe animal print to couture florals and flowing red gowns, Olandria is that girl. Keep scrolling to see why.

NYFW: Olandria Carthen’s Concrete Jungle Moment with InStyle

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

To celebrate sports and style with InStyle magazine and Delta, Olandria hit the carpet at the Icons Off the Runway event alongside Jordan Chiles, Keri Hilson, and even the NY Liberty mascot, Ellie the Elephant. All the girlies showed out, but it was Olandria’s look that roared the loudest.

She stepped out in a head-to-toe leopard print set: a long duster coat, matching shorts, sheer black bodysuit, and printed tights layered underneath. The dramatic mix of textures screamed city jungle chic.

The reality star finished it off with sharp black pumps, a basketball-shaped metallic bag, gold hoops, glossy red lips, and sleek black shades. It was playful, powerful, and shows that Olandria is the definition of main character energy.

NYFW: Olandria Slays In 3-D Floral Fashion With Valentino

At the Valentino NYFW event, Olandria switched up her aesthetic, giving ultra-feminine romance. She wore a sculptural mini A-line dress in blush pink with exaggerated baroque-style panels in green and gold.

Black and blush 3-D florals adorned the bodice, turning the dress into a walking bouquet. Olandria’s soft waves and glowing skin pulled the look together with ease. The ensemble was Barbie gone couture—flirty, floral, and impossibly chic.

All About Olandria Carthen’s NYFW Runway Debut—In Red

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

NYFW wouldn’t be NYFW without a show-stopping runway moment, and Olandria gave us just that at the Raising Cane’s show. Olandria commanded the catwalk in a flowing scarlet gown, a strappy number with sheer organza overlay that floated as she walked. The drama was in the movement—the dress billowed and shimmered under the lights, framing her gorgeous melanin.

Fans couldn’t help but compare the look to her jaw-dropping red moment at this year’s MTV VMAs, but this one came with the added power of a live runway. She embodied confidence, grace, and that signature Olandria Barbie sparkle.

With NYFW running through September 16, this has to be just the beginning. If these early looks are any sign, we’re in for a week of fashion domination.

The Fly Fashion Doll Has Arrived: Olandria Carthen Takes Over NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com