Listen Live
News

Dismembered Woman's Body Found In D4vd's Tesla

Dismembered Body Found In D4vd’s Tesla — Indentified As A Woman

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Juun.J: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Authorities have confirmed that the dismembered body found in an abandoned Tesla vehicle linked to the artist D4vd has been identified as a woman, aged approximately 28. The grisly discovery, made in the early hours of Tuesday morning, has sent shockwaves through both the local community and the music industry.

The Tesla, which had been parked in a remote area on the outskirts of Los Angeles for nearly a week, initially raised suspicions when passersby reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. Upon investigation, law enforcement discovered the body of the woman, whose identity was initially unknown due to the gruesome nature of the crime. However, investigators were able to make a positive identification through a distinctive outfit and a tattoo that matched a missing woman reported earlier this month.

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Amber Reilly, was a known associate of D4vd, whose rapid rise to fame has brought the 21-year-old singer-songwriter both praise and scrutiny. Reilly, a fan of D4vd’s music, had been seen at several of his recent shows and was reportedly last seen leaving a party with a group of people, including the artist, before her disappearance.

The tattoo that helped identify her—a colorful phoenix rising from flames on her left forearm—was a key clue. Additionally, she was wearing a leather jacket and red sneakers, both of which were described in missing persons reports filed by her family.

Authorities are now looking into the circumstances surrounding D4vd’s connection to Reilly’s death. While there is currently no evidence directly linking the artist to the crime, investigators have questioned him about his whereabouts during the time of Reilly’s disappearance. He has yet to comment publicly on the situation.

This disturbing development has left fans and friends of both D4vd and Reilly in shock, as they await further details on what happened to the young woman in the days leading up to her tragic death.

SEE ALSO

Dismembered Body Found In D4vd’s Tesla — Indentified As A Woman  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
174 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close