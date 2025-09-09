Listen Live
News

DJ Akademiks Has Thoughts On Young Thug's Phone Convo Leaks

DJ Akademiks Has Thoughts On Young Thug’s Phone Convo Leaks

In a new interview, DJ Akademiks delivered his view on Young Thug and the flood of leaked prison phone calls that hit the Internet.

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

DJ Akademiks has dominated his corner of the culture with a relentless approach, so it’s no surprise that the popular streamer has thoughts about Young Thug‘s current woes. In a new interview, DJ Akademiks discussed the flood of leaked prison phone calls from Young Thug, giving his perspective on the arc of the Atlanta rapper’s career at the moment.

DJ Akademiks sat down for a chat with TMZ Live, discussing the phone calls that highlighted Young Thug discussing his issues with his former YSL artist, Gunna, his support of Drake, his contributions to music, and his romantic partner, singer Mariah The Scientist.

During Monday’s (September 8) TMZ Live streaming event, hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere discussed the leaked phone calls and brought in DJ Akademiks to share his opinions on what has been revealed.

During a portion of the discussion, Ak discussed the rumors surrounding Thug’s sexuality, his lack of musical output, and much more.

Hop to the 1:19-00-minute-mark of the video below to get into the TMZ Live and DJ Akademiks Young Thug discussion.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

DJ Akademiks Has Thoughts On Young Thug’s Phone Convo Leaks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
174 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close