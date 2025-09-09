Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

At the 2025 MTV VMAs, Freddie Gibbs stirred things up by taking a few shots at Gunna, reigniting their long-running feud.

Gibbs posted a series of Instagram Stories after spotting Gunna sitting close to his section at the awards show. In one clip, Gibbs and a friend sing along to Ricky Martin’s hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” with the caption, “2 n*ggas that never ratted.” It was clear he was trolling Gunna, who has been called a “rat” ever since he took an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case. Young Thug, his former friend and labelmate, has publicly distanced himself from him over it.

In another clip, Gibbs zooms in on the back of Gunna’s head and calls him a “rat bastard.” He even plays a line from his new song “Lavish Habits,” where he raps, “Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard.” It’s not the first time Gibbs has gone after Gunna either, their beef goes back to 2020, when Gibbs called out Gunna for appearing on Crime Stoppers. Gunna clapped back in 2022 on the track “poochie down,” saying, “I can’t f*ck with Freddie Gibbs / N*ggas tellin’ fibs.”

While Young Thug is still dealing with the fallout from the RICO trial, Gunna has mostly stayed quiet and focused on his music. But Gibbs clearly isn’t letting it go. The drama at the VMAs shows that old beefs in Hip-Hop don’t just fade away, especially when loyalty and street rules are involved. Whether Wunna will respond or keep ignoring it, Gibbs made it clear how he felt.

Freddie Gibbs Trolls Gunna At VMA’s, Calls Him A “Rat Bastard” was originally published on hiphopwired.com