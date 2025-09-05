Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call
Young Thug has apologized to GloRilla after a leaked jail call caught him mocking her looks. The audio surfaced online this week and spread quickly across social platforms. In the clip, he called her “ugly as f**k” and criticized her wig and facial features. The harsh comments triggered backlash from fans and sparked wider debate across hip-hop circles.
On September 4, Thug addressed the controversy with a statement on X, admitting that the remarks were wrong and explaining that stress had influenced his tone. Furthermore, he insisted he never believed GloRilla was unattractive. Instead, he claimed frustration from jail drove him to speak recklessly. He ended the post by stressing his regret and clarifying that he did not stand by those words.
Meanwhile, GloRilla responded with humor. She reminded fans that Thug once called her to ask about her eye color. Her response fueled discussion online, with some interpreting it as shade while others viewed it as a playful clap back.
Reactions to Thug’s apology remained mixed. Supporters praised him for taking responsibility, while critics argued his initial comments revealed deeper disrespect. Even so, many agreed that a public apology represented a step forward.
The leaked call also continued a pattern of recordings tied to Thug that stirred controversy. In recent months, several clips circulated online, turning private conversations into viral headlines. As a result, his apology highlighted how quickly casual remarks can escalate once made public.
Although Thug’s legal trial ended last year with a guilty plea and probation, scrutiny around him has not faded. This latest incident demonstrated how leaked material continues shaping his image outside the courtroom.
Gunna Erases YSL Tattoo as Young Thug Burns the Logo, Ends the Era
Glorilla Loses $128K bet in Super Bowl LIX
A New Era: Gunna Discusses New Album ‘The Last Wun’ With will.i.am + Performs As UPROXX’s First Visionaries Cover Star [WATCH]
Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
-
Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital