Diva's Daily Dirt: Diddy, Young Thug & Rolling Ray News

Diddy challenges his conviction, Young Thug's leaked calls target GloRilla, and the culture mourns social media star Rolling Ray.

Published on September 5, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


Your girl Dominique Da Diva is back to serve you the hottest entertainment tea straight, no chaser. Today, we’re talking legal battles, messy jail calls, and a heartbreaking loss that has the internet in its feelings.

Diddy is once again firing back at federal prosecutors from behind bars. His legal team is now challenging his conviction on Mann Act charges by digging deep into the history books. They’re arguing that the modern definition of “prostitution” doesn’t apply because the original 1910 meaning of the word was much broader. It’s a bold strategy, but we’ll have to wait until October 3rd to see if this argument holds any weight when the judge decides his fate.

Young Thug’s Leaked Calls Continue

The Young Thug jail call saga continues, and this time, he’s taking shots at GloRilla. In the latest leaked audio, Thug is heard questioning why people think she’s pretty. Of course, GloRilla had the perfect clapback, posting on social media that this is the same man who was blowing up her phone to ask about her eye color. It’s important to know these calls are public information in Fulton County, so anyone in the media can request them. The situation is messy, and it’s not a good look for Thug.

The Culture Mourns Rolling Ray

In some truly sad news, the social media world is mourning the loss of a true original. The vibrant and hilarious Zeus network star Rolling Ray has passed away at the age of 28. Known for his iconic “It’s not giving…” catchphrase and his infectious energy, Roland brought so much laughter and light to his followers. Friends and fans are heartbroken, sharing tributes online and remembering the joy he spread. He was truly a moment, and his unique spirit will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Rolling Ray.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy, Young Thug & Rolling Ray News  was originally published on kysdc.com

