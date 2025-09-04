Kenya Barris & Kim Kardashian’s Group Chat Adds Yaya DaCosta & More To Core Cast

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Hulu’s upcoming comedy Group Chat adds new cast members to the series, and it’s shaping up to be a cultural moment. Backed by Kenya Barris, Kim Kardashian, and La La Anthony, the series just announced its core cast and it’s feels like a grown, glamorous group text you’d never want to get left out of.

Deadline reports that Yaya DaCosta (The Lincoln Lawyer, Chicago Med), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us, The Idol), Rebecca Rittenhouse (Maggie), and Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost) will join La La as the show’s leading ladies. While the specifics of their roles are under wraps, the cast alone suggests a mix of sharp wit, Black girl magic, and Hollywood glamour.

The concept for Group Chat comes straight from La La Anthony’s 2014 bestseller The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness. Loosely inspired by the book, the series follows six successful women in their forties who seem to have it all—careers, love lives, and flawless exteriors. But as anyone with a group chat knows, the real story lives in the text thread. That’s where secrets spill, truths unfold, and friendships get tested in hilarious, unfiltered, and very real ways.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Kardashian will narrate the series and guest star. With Kardashian balancing this alongside her work on Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, her involvement signals Hulu’s clear push to create appointment comedy television. It also marks the first project under her first-look deal with 20th Television. Kim’s making major moves in scripted TV just as strategically as she did in reality.

Executive producers Barris and Adam Kassan, alongside Kardashian and Anthony, are bringing together Khalabo Ink Society, BET Studios, and Disney TV Studios for the project. It’s a collaboration that feels big, glossy, and very now. Exactly what you’d expect when this team comes together.

DaCosta’s addition in particular is exciting. Known for playing complex, resilient women across television and film, she’s an actress who elevates any role she takes on. Pair her with Liburd, Rittenhouse, Suganami, and La La, and you have a cast that could easily carry a franchise.

In an era where the best stories are the ones that feel relatable yet larger-than-life, Group Chat seems set to strike that perfect balance. The show seems to be about women holding each other down when the world isn’t watching. And if this cast is any indication, Hulu may have just found its next hit.

Kenya Barris & Kim Kardashian’s Group Chat Adds Yaya DaCosta & More To Core Cast was originally published on globalgrind.com