Black Queens Rule the Big Screen in Sci-Fi Thriller “Run”

When five powerhouse women stepped onto the set of “Run,” magic happened. Drew Sidora, Claudia Jordan, Annie Ilonzeh, and Erica Mena transformed from reality TV stars and seasoned actors into an unbreakable sisterhood facing the impossible.

“We got a chance to really see how devoted everybody was to this film,” reflects one cast member about their journey into sci-fi territory. For these women, “Run” represented something revolutionary – Black and brown women leading a genre typically dominated by others.

The chemistry was instant and authentic. Annie, juggling filming “Run” while simultaneously shooting “SWAT,” found herself pulling all-nighters between Big Bear and LA. “I was on this roller coaster ride and I had the support of my girls,” she shares. The cast calls their collaboration “a dance” – finding rhythm in chaos, creating sisterhood from strangers.

Drew Sidora, fresh off her Grammy-nominated single “I Did It to Me,” saw the film as her return to her first love: acting. “When you see us crying, when you see us going crazy, we were pulling from a real place,” she explains. The emotional depth required tapping into personal experiences, creating performances that feel viscerally authentic.





What set this production apart was the absence of ego despite everyone’s impressive résumés. “There was no ego there,” notes cast member Claudia. “It was the most humble group of talented people.”

Director Chris Stokes took a chance on this cast, proving Black women belong in every genre. As the film hits theaters August 29th, audiences will witness something special – smart, strong women who don’t fall for no reason, run when they should, and prove that sisterhood conquers all.

