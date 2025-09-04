Lemuel Plummer Talks Zeus Network’s Rise In Reality TV

Reach Media

We’ve gone through many incarnations of reality TV — the OG era of The Real World, adding a dating competition to the mix with The Flavor Of Love and spinoff I Love New York, fist-fighting and partying that defined the Bad Girls Club and the glamour mixed with gossip that many still crave from The Real Housewives franchise all come to mind. However, the arrival of Zeus Network somehow managed to combine the best (and sometimes worst!) elements from each of those eras to create something that has completely taken over for a new generation of viewers.

At the helm of it all is 39-year-old Black entrepreneur Lemuel Plummer, and let’s just say things are going rather nice for him on his rise in the world of reality television from struggling streamer to award-winning CEO.

Posted On The Corner had the pleasure of being joined by Lemuel Plummer recently to get some insight on what it’s like to be spearheading a culture-shifting empire in Black entertainment. Arriving in 2018 before hitting its stride during the pandemic, Zeus Network has been at the center of an interesting debate between those who’ve given the streaming platform its record-breaking hits and others who feel like it creates a bad look for our community for all to watch and laugh at instead of with. Popular shows like Joseline’s Cabaret, Baddies, its short-lived-yet-loved spinoff Bad Boys, an attempt at going scripted with Dr. Blackson and recent juggernaut Two Ways with Erica Mena have each been praised for delivering must-watch drama while simultaneously being criticized for the violence and adult content that makes it so appealing.

Plummer dives into his opinion on the backlash while also giving more insight into what it really took to build Zeus into what it is today. From the many name changes and soul-crushing setbacks to how he built a team who eventually broke the mold, the aspiring rapper gave Incognito and DJ Misses a full discourse on what it means to be a mogul in the making from his perspective. Based on his recent big win at the 5th Annual HollywoodUnlocked Impact Awards, where he took home the coveted “Innovator Award,” (seen above) we’d say he’s on the path to sure-shot success.

Watch our full POTC exclusive with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer right here on Posted On The Corner:

