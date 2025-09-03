Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal?

Marcus Ingram

We can all agree that everything isn’t for everybody. Some men like women, while many others like other men, and both sexualities can be equally respected with neither side of the spectrum being pushed as the “right” decision. That’s why it makes perfect sense that Hollywood has been embracing more roles with gay representation over the past few decades, ranging from the late Michael K. Williams’ unforgettable performance as “homo thug” Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed series The Wire to the Oscar-winning 2016 film Moonlight that bravely spotlighted homophobia in the Black community specifically.

At the same time though, getting back to the original statement, those narratives don’t necessarily need to be displayed across everyone’s screen if that’s not the lifestyle they’re accustomed to. Or does it?

Let’s look at a recent situation with veteran actor Clifton Powell for example, whose work in film and television dates back to the early 1980s including cultural classics like House Party, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, Rush Hour, Next Friday, Norbit plus guest TV spots on Martin, Moesha, NYPD Blue, The Boondocks, Saints & Sinners and most recently BMF. This guy has been work-ING over these past few decades, but one role you’ll never catch him playing is a gay character.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Take a look below to see how he breaks down the “no-gay-no-play” clause in his contract below, via The Art Of Dialogue:

RELATED: The 30 Most “Black Famous” Celebrities

“I’m not homophobic — I have no problems with transgender people or gay people; I don’t care what color they are, I’m not sexist or racist or any of that,” Powell confirmed in the clip currently circulating on social media, finishing his hot take by adding, “but I have boundaries for me as a person, which make me uncomfortable or comfortable, that I just don’t cross. It’s not militant, it’s just some things that I’m not comfortable with.” He clarified further that his heterosexuality won’t allow him to be comfortable kissing another man even if it’s just for a role. “I commend actors who can handle that inside their psyche; I’m not wired that way.” He compared it to another decision he’s made in his acting career to not play an abusive role again after portraying a crooked prison warden in the 2002 Set If Off-style indie thriller, Civil Brand.

Tripling down on his original stance, the 69-year-old thespian then scoffed at the idea of playing the title role in a perceived biopic based on infamous Washington, D.C. gangster Wayne “Silk” Perry based on reports that he may have been bisexual. “I wouldn’t play him, because there’s a scene where one guy walks in and sees him having sex with a man; I’m not doing that,” he says, possibly referring to the 2015 book Washington DC Hitman by prisoner-turned-publisher Seth Ferranti.

Many people of Powell’s age group and generation may very well agree with his stance, but it does leave room for question when considering he was willing to play a drunk pedophile in 2004’s Woman Thou Art Loosed, jealous-ridden street thug Chauncey in the 1993 classic Menace II Society, the truly deceitful character Cutty two years later in Dead Presidents, promoting pimp culture by playing Pinky in Next Friday and — surprise! — a literal gangsta-turned-gay in the 1999 b-grade comedy The Breaks.

We guess morality is in the eye of the beholder.

Is Clifton Powell’s stance on refusing to accept a gay movie role a decision you agree with, or is it a clear case of homophobia? See what social media is saying below and let us know your thoughts:

1. Clifton Powell you are homophobic. This man has made a career off consistently playing sexual predators but draws the line at queerness ? F**king Insane. We don’t want his old dusty behind representing black queer folks anyway ! Trust we don’t need that type of representation.

via @xoBlaireDarling

2. I’m just shocked Clifton Powell said no to a movie role

via @javalb_

3. Now I seen something that said Clifton Powell denied two different roles because they would be of him playing a gay gangsta but he was cool with playing a child molester in Woman thou art loosed tho 👀👀🤔

via @Naimah_19

4. Clifton Powell a real one for dis.

via @Bear_wit_Me_

5. N*gga this you?

via @InJonesWeTrust

6. I guess we know why his career never took off and he’s been around since the late 80s only to now portray pimps in Tubi movies. Well done Clifton Powell

via @iluvanitabaker

7. Respect level has reach a new high for Mr. Clifton Powell 🫡

via @HueySpeaksX

8. clifton powell is black actor royalty🐐

via @themandudus

9. Clifton Powell staying true to himself and his values respecting his boundaries shows real integrity in an industry full of compromises.

via @Holusholar10

10. Tell Clifton Powell to stfu

via @PeaceAndFades

Clifton Powell And Rejecting Gay Roles: Integrity Or Internal? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com